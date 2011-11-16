* Planning to close 20 stores this year
* Sees room to cut costs further: CFO
* No geographic expansion planned in near term: CEO
* Evaluating divestiture of wholesale biz in New Zealand
Nov 16 OfficeMax Inc OMX.N will close more
stores, shrink existing ones, curb expansion and look for more
ways to cut costs as it tries to cope with weak sales, top
executives told investors on Wednesday.
The third-largest U.S. office supply chain is also looking
to divest its wholesale business in New Zealand and has decided
against expanding into new geographies at the moment, its chief
executive, Ravi Saligram, said.
The news came after Staples (SPLS.O), Office Depot ODP.N
and OfficeMax missed sales estimates in the latest third
quarter, highlighting the woes of an industry that has seen
demand for its products crumble amid high unemployment.
Sales at all three chains have suffered as corporate
customers spent less on office supplies, and budget-conscious
shoppers now buy school supplies at mass merchants, dollar
stores, drugstores and pretty much anywhere they can find
decent bargains.
To offset the sales declines, the chains are now stepping
up their focus on costs.
"We will make tough decisions again, if necessary," Chief
Financial Officer Bruce Besanko told investors at a meeting in
New York that was webcast over the Internet.
The chain is planning to close 20 stores this year and
planning to prune its U.S. retail store base by 15-20 stores
per year in the next few years.
The retailer has already closed stores, consolidated call
centers in Australia and New Zealand and reduced the number of
customer fulfillment centers and call centers in the United
States.
OfficeMax shares were down 1.8 percent at $5.52 Wednesday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan, editing by Dave Zimmerman)