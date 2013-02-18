NEW YORK Feb 18 One of OfficeMax Inc's
top shareholders, Neuberger Berman, said it would support a
merger with Office Depot Inc depending on terms of the
deal, according to a portfolio manager at the firm.
Responding to media reports, Benjamin Nahum of Neuberger
Berman, told Reuters in an interview that his preference would
be for OfficeMax to declare a special dividend before merging
with Office Depot.
"In our view this would facilitate a fair deal".
Earlier on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that
OfficeMax and Office Depot were in advanced talks to merge.