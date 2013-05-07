May 7 OfficeMax Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by declining technology sales, but the company announced a special dividend of $1.50 per share.

The news comes as the retailer awaits regulatory approval for its pending merger with rival Office Depot Inc.

Net income available to shareholders rose to $56.3 million, or 64 cents per share, from $4.9 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 11 cents per share. Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 23 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell about 6 percent to $1.77 billion, while analysts expected $1.83 billion.