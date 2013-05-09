Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
LONDON May 9 Office Of Fair Trading : * OFT DECIDED NOT TO REFER ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY PRICELINE.COM OF KAYAK SOFTWARE CORPORATION TO COMPETITION COMMISSION * Source text for Eikon:
* Party City purchased an 85% interest in Granmark valued at approximately $22 million
* FCA CEO says GM remains most attractive tie-up option for him