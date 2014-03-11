UPDATE 1-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
March 11 Office Of Fair Trading : * Not to refer completed acquisition by Landmark Information Group of Decision Insight Information Group (Europe) to the Competition Commission * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
SANTIAGO, March 13 BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.
LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management, a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on confidential information.