* Office Depot sees full year adjusted EBIT at $125-$135
million
* OfficeMax sees total company sales more or less in line
with last year
* Office Depot shares up 3.7 percent; OfficeMax rises 0.3
percent
Sept 5 U.S. office supply chains Office Depot
Inc and OfficeMax Inc reiterated their full-year
forecasts on Wednesday.
Office Depot, which has been cutting costs too, said it
still expected 2012 earnings of $125 million to $135 million,
excluding special items, interest and taxes. That would be up $5
million to $10 million from 2011, and the company's shares rose
nearly 4 percent.
Ahead of a presentation at a Goldman Sachs retailing
conference, Office Depot said it expected 2012 operational free
cash flow of $80 million to $100 million, an increase of $10
million to $30 million from 2011.
Office Depot is the second-largest office supply retailer,
behind Staples Inc.
Many investors look at office supply chains as a barometer
of economic health because demand for their products is closely
tied to white-collar employment rates.
Sales at these companies have suffered as corporate
customers and other shoppers cut back on discretionary spending
in the weak economy.
Office Depot rival OfficeMax, the No. 3 U.S. office supplies
chain, said that for the third quarter, it expected sales to be
flat with or slightly higher than those of a year earlier.
For the full year, OfficeMax said it expected sales to be
about the same as those in the previous 12 months.
At the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference,
OfficeMax Chief Executive Officer Ravi Saligram said the company
was looking to offer some pensioners a lump sum as a part of an
effort to simplify its balance sheet. It expects to take a
noncash charge later this year.
Office Depot shares were up 3.7 percent at $1.68 in early
trading, while OfficeMax edged up 0.3 percent to $5.95.