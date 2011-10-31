(Adds details)

* Sees year trading below expectations

* Says unlikely to reach expected level of GOSC sales

Oct 31 Office2office said it expected full-year trading to be below expectations as business from the public sector continues to be hit by government spending cuts in a tough economy.

The company, which is the sole provider of office supplies under the largest ever government office supplies contract (GOSC), said it was unlikely to reach the expected level of sales in time to compensate for the previous public sector shortfalls by the year end.

"We expect trading for the year ended Dec. 31 to be below expectations: how much below will depend in large part on the rate at which new customers transfer to the GOSC contract over the rest of this year," Office2office said in a statement.

Analysts were expecting a pretax profit of 10.4 million pounds on revenue of 210.4 million pounds for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Britain has tightened controls on government spending on marketing and supply contracts and also frozen civil service recruitment, measures it said should help to save billions of pounds over the next four years.

Office2office shares, which have gained more than a quarter of their value over the last six months, closed at 159 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at about 60 million pounds ($96.9 million). ($1 = 0.619 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)