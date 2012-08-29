(Resets author's name)

* Renminbi/dollar cross currency swaps widen 100bp in a month

* Derivatives make CNH compelling compared to dollar issuance

* Favourable rates concentrated in shorter tenors

By Christopher Langner and Nethelie Wong

Aug 29 (IFR) - The offshore renminbi market is getting busy again. The reason is a strong move in the basis swap that has renewed the allure of Dim Sum bonds to foreign issuers, in spite of the higher rates now practiced in that market.

Two-year cross currency swaps are being quoted around 245bp/235bp, some 100bp wider than just a month ago. As a result, if a two-year offshore renminbi deal priced at a yield of 2.4%, it would be swapped into dollars at Libor flat.

To be sure, hardly anyone would be able to get a Libor-flat deal done in the offshore renminbi market anymore simply because rates have increased exponentially. For instance, the three-year bond that SMBC issued around this time last year at 1.1% now trades at 3.85%/3.53%.

But even with much higher nominal rates, the steep move in the basis swap has made the offshore renminbi market compelling. Consequently, two foreign financial issuers are tapping the offshore renminbi market. Dutch lender ABN Amro is in the market with a two-year offshore renminbi bond and Hyundai Capital Services (Baa2/BBB+), the Korean conglomerate's finance arm, priced its debut transaction in renminbi late last week.

The latter sold a 1.5-year Rmb500m (US$79m) bond to yield 3.45% on a 3.25% coupon. At that level, one banker calculated the deal could be swapped into the equivalent of 100bp over Libor, assuming the swap rate at the time of pricing. That is a great transaction when compared to the company's dollar funding levels.

Hyundai Capital Services has a 2016 dollar bond that was trading with a G-spread of around 220bp around the time of the offshore renminbi deal. That would be swapped into a floating rate of roughly 200bp over Libor.

One banker calculated that the difference between the four-year maturity and a 1.5-year would be roughly 60bp-70bp. This implies that HCS's dollar funding levels would still be some 30bp-40bp wider than what it achieved in the offshore renminbi market.

Curiously, the favourable basis swaps may even prompt some Chinese issuers to speed up their Dim Sum transactions. China Minmetals Group, for instance, is in the middle of overseas takeovers, so it raised money through a Dim Sum bond to fund part of its buying spree. The company is one of four state-owned entities with regulatory approval to issue Dim Sum bonds this year.

SIZE AND TENOR ISSUES

The offshore renminbi market remains a small and illiquid one, though, which could scare away some of the potential foreign borrowers. Issuers that come there are constrained in terms of how much they can raise - normally limited to a maximum of US$200m - and the tenor, which usually is capped around three years.

Favourable swap rates concentrated in tenors of up to two years exacerbate the fact. That explains why Hyundai picked a rare 1.5-year maturity for its Dim Sum debut and ABN Amro stopped at two years.

Bankers said, however, that the biggest hurdle to a long line of foreign issuers coming to the offshore renminbi might well be the same factor that makes that market attractive. "Getting an executable (swap) deal done at the quoted levels is the hard part," said a senior DCM banker in Hong Kong.

Granted, some of the main players in the renminbi swap clearing market should be able to do it, especially if they are leading the bond that will be swapped. However, given the market's illiquidity, once a few of those get done, the swaps will move and erase a part of the advantage that they now offer to foreign issuers.

In short, the first to come will be better served, but the Dim Sum looks tasty at this point. (Reporting By Christopher Langner and Nethelie Wong; Edited by Nachum Kaplan.)