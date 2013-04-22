(This story was originally published in IFR Asia on April 20.)
* Record week for high-yield offshore renminbi bonds
* Chinese developers shift attention away from dollars
* Investors see value in global local currency bonds
By Nethelie Wong
April 22 (IFR) - Four Chinese property developers priced
offshore renminbi bonds last week in a sign that the global
hunger for high-yield investments is spilling over into the Dim
Sum market.
This year, 23 Chinese developers have tapped the dollar
market for US$9.55bn in total, leaving investor demand sated for
now. The Dim Sum market, however, has welcomed only six bonds,
totalling Rmb9.9bn (US$1.57bn), from the sector this year.
Given the reception to last week's four new issues, more are
likely to follow.
On Monday, B1/B+ rated Kaisa Group Holdings priced a
Rmb1.8bn three-year Dim Sum at 6.875% and saw demand peak at
Rmb22bn.
The next morning, B+/BB- rated Future Land announced a
three-year bond. Order books garnered more than Rmb8bn, and the
company was able to revise guidance to 9.75% area from 10.00%
before pricing the Rmb1.5bn deal.
On Thursday, two more trades hit the market. Lai Fung
Holdings brought a Rmb1.8bn five-year offshore bond at 6.875%,
and Golden Wheel Tiandi came with a Rmb600m 11.25% three-year
offering.
"Asian investors continue to chase yields, so they are keen
to participate in deals from well known, lower rated credits",
said James Fielder, head of local currency syndicate Asia,
global markets Hong Kong. "At the same time, issuers that are
opportunistic and can move quickly, can take advantage of this
demand and achieve lower funding costs than in US dollars."
Investors also see an advantage. "These high-yield Dim Sum
bonds offer more lucrative returns for shorter tenors than their
US dollar bonds," said a fund manager.
BETTER ECONOMICS
The sudden interest of property companies in the Dim Sum
market reflects the better economics available on offshore
renminbi bonds, on a swapped basis.
Kaisa's Rmb1.8bn three-year bond, for example, priced at par
to yield 6.875%. That would be equivalent to around Libor plus
537bp, assuming mid-swaps.
Meanwhile, Kaisa's 2015 US dollar bonds were quoted at 6.28%
and its due 2017s at 7.61%. A straight interpolation of these
two points puts fair value on a new Kaisa three-year US dollar
in the 6.95% area, which translates to about Libor plus 650bp.
That suggests Kaisa saved a considerable amount with issuance in
the Dim Sum market.
Future Land's Dim Sum transaction, at 9.75%, priced through
the secondary level of its US dollar five-year offering on a
nominal yield basis. The dollar bond was quoted at 10.29% before
renminbi deal was announcement.
However, even at lower nominal yields, investors have an
incentive to buy. The renminbi has maintained a steady rise this
year, gaining 0.88% to Rmb6.175 to the US dollar.
Furthermore, the first property deals in the offshore
renminbi market have set a positive precedent for investors.
Gemdale raised Rmb1.2bn from a three-year Reg S bond at
9.15% last year. That security was quoted at 4.904%/4.349% last
week, meaning investors who bought the bonds have posted total
returns in the double digits.
(Reporting By Nethelie Wong; editing by Christopher Langner and
Steve Garton)