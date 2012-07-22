BRIEF-Plaza Centers completes sale of David House, Budapest
* One of its wholly owned subsidiaries has concluded sale of David House in Budapest, Hungary for circa 3.2 million euros ($3.37 million)
LONDON, July 22 Rich individuals and their families have as much as $32 trillion of hidden financial assets in offshore tax havens, representing up to $280 billion in lost income tax revenues, according to research published on Sunday.
The study estimating the extent of global private financial wealth held in offshore accounts - excluding non-financial assets such as real estate, gold, yachts and racehorses - puts the sum at between $21 and $32 trillion.
The research was carried out for pressure group Tax Justice Network, which campaigns against tax havens, by James Henry, former chief economist at consultants McKinsey & Co.
He used data from the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, United Nations and central banks.
The report also highlights the impact on the balance sheets of 139 developing countries of money held in tax havens by private elites, putting wealth beyond the reach of local tax authorities.
The research estimates that since the 1970s, the richest citizens of these 139 countries had amassed $7.3 to $9.3 trillion of "unrecorded offshore wealth" by 2010.
Private wealth held offshore represents "a huge black hole in the world economy," Henry said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Vellacott)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, February 21 (Fitch) Ghana's disclosure of unreported expenditure and the resulting failure to hit the 2016 fiscal deficit target highlights substantial risk to the country's public finances, Fitch Ratings says. Public finances are an important ratings weakness, but we think the new government is committed to fiscal adjustment under Ghana's IMF programme. The Negative Outlook on Ghana's 'B' sovereign rating reflect
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Commerzbank AG's (CBK) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The IDRs of CBK are driven by its VR, which reflects CBK's modest profitability, so