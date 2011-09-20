* Justice Department issues unusual disclosure
* Says 8 grand jury investigations opened
* Disclosure could presage rare subpoenas issued to banks
* U.S. targets thousands of suspected offshore tax cheats
(Recasts; adds details from probe, background)
By Lynnley Browning and Jonathan Stempel
Sept 20 Eight offshore banks are the subject of
United States federal grand jury investigations examining
whether they helped Americans evade taxes, a sign U.S.
authorities may be ready to issue subpoenas to those banks as
part of a crackdown on offshore tax cheating.
In a highly unusual action late on Monday, the U.S.
Department of Justice disclosed the probes on a website page
discussing its tax division's Offshore Compliance Initiative.
It did not identify the eight banks by name, a move that would
have been a felony under criminal procedure rules, and removed
the reference on Tuesday.
The disclosure that eight offshore banks are under criminal
investigation comes amid efforts by certain Swiss banks to
reach a settlement with U.S. authorities over their offshore
private banking services. Those talks have bogged down in part
because of issues such as immunity for foreign bankers.
Much of the probe has focused on Switzerland and the
Justice Department said in the website disclosure it had "dealt
fabled Swiss bank secrecy a devastating blow and provided tools
that should yield information on thousands of additional U.S.
offshore account holders who have undisclosed accounts at UBS
and other banks."
SUBPOENAS
People briefed on the latest disclosure said it appeared to
set the stage for the Justice Department to issue unusual
subpoenas to try to compel the eight banks to turn over the
names and data of American clients.
The rarely issued subpoenas, known as Bank of Nova Scotia
subpoenas, allow a U.S. court presiding over a grand jury
investigation to force a foreign bank to produce data and
records via its U.S. presence. The subpoenas can only be issued
once a grand jury investigation has been opened.
While some of the Swiss and Swiss-style banks under
scrutiny have U.S. branches and operating licenses, others have
representative offices or no formal presence. U.S. authorities
may argue that the latter banks, by dint of being suspected of
conducting private banking services for wealthy Americans via
telephone and email, still have a U.S. presence. They may also
try to argue that offshore banks with no formal U.S. presence
still have a presence through correspondent banking
relationships with U.S. banks.
Charles Miller, a Justice Department spokesman, declined to
comment on Tuesday.
Issuing the subpoenas requires approval from the highest
levels of the Justice Department.
"The subpoenas are rarely issued because of the diplomatic
sensitivity that surrounds them," said Jeffrey Neiman, a former
federal prosecutor in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who worked on the
criminal case against UBS AG UBSN.VX(UBS.N).
UBS paid a $780 million fine in 2009 to avert indictment on
charges it sold offshore private banking services that enabled
wealthy Americans to evade taxes. It later turned over 4,450
American client names, a watershed in Swiss bank secrecy.
NEW QUESTIONS
UBS's $2.3 billion rogue-trading loss, which rattled global
banks, could also raise new questions about how big a fine
Swiss banks might have to pay.
In August, the Justice Department's second in command,
Deputy Attorney General James Cole, sent a letter to 10 Swiss
banks and foreign banks with Swiss outposts, including three
Israeli banks, demanding they turn over broad statistical
information on their American clients.
It was not immediately clear how many of those banks were
among the eight under grand jury investigation.
Nevertheless, the Cole letter signals a potential
dual-track approach by U.S. authorities -- one focused on a
global settlement and the other on prosecution.
Last week, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service said it made
major progress cracking down on international tax evasion. It
said about 30,000 people voluntarily declared offshore accounts
as part of an amnesty program and it collected about $2.7
billion as a result. [ID:nS1E78E1LM]
According to the Justice Department's website, about 150
grand jury investigations of offshore banking clients have been
initiated. Charges have been brought in 30 cases, resulting in
two convictions and 24 guilty pleas. Four cases await trial.
Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX and its bankers and
clients have also come under scrutiny by U.S. authorities
[ID:nN15273197]. In July, the bank received a target letter
saying it is under a grand jury investigation.
Also that month, several former Credit Suisse bankers,
including former North American offshore banking chief Markus
Walder, were indicted on charges of conspiring to defraud the
government by helping wealthy Americans evade taxes.
[ID:nN1E76K20M]
(Reporting by Lynnley Browning in Hamden, Conn., and Jonathan
Stempel in New York; additional reporting by Sakthi Prasad in
Bangalore; editing by Howard Goller and Andre Grenon)