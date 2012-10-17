Oct 17 Offshore Group Investment Ltd, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Vantage Drilling Co, on Tuesday sold $1.15 billion of senior secured first lien notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Jefferies, RBC and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: OFFSHORE GROUP AMT $1.15 MLN COUPON 7.5 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 636 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS