* Regulator says to be first of "four waves of reform"
* Also plans to break wholesale "stranglehold" of big six
firms
* Says suppliers' profit margins rose eight times since June
(Adds Ofgem estimate of soaring profit margins)
LONDON, Oct 14 British energy companies will
have to simplify their billing structures under plans announced
by Ofgem, making it easier for consumers to compare prices and
overhauling a system the regulator believes is stifling
competition.
Profit margins for energy firms have increased more than
eight times since June as a result of rate hikes by Britain's
six dominant energy companies, energy regulator Ofgem said.
It estimates companies are making 125 pounds($196.61) per
customer in profit, compared with 15 pounds in June, although
margins should shrink to 65 pounds in November, it said.
Ofgem said on Friday it continued to believe radical change
was needed to address poor supplier behaviour and a lack of
transparency in a system where consumers are currently faced
with more than 400 tariffs to choose from.
Electricity and gas firms will still be able to offer a mix
of products but under the Ofgem plans it will set a fixed
standing charge on top of which the companies will have to offer
a variable price per unit, making bills clearer and price
comparison easier.
The plans mean the only variable on any bill will be the
price per unit of gas or electricity and extra layers of
complexity such as discount structures will be removed
altogether.
"So the lower the price the smaller the bill, with no
exceptions," Ofgem said in a strongly worded statement which
chimed with recent speeches by senior members of the government
who have called on it to get tough with suppliers.
Prices have risen sharply in recent months, putting pressure
on the government to ease the pain for consumers grappling with
rising unemployment and sub-inflation wage growth.
Ofgem said the plan was the "first of four waves of reform"
which would include plans due in November to help business users
and in December decisions on proposals "to break the
stranglehold of the Big Six in the wholesale electricity
market".
Britain's energy minister Chris Huhne last month pledged "to
get tough with the big six energy companies".
Britain's six largest utilities are German groups E.ON
(EONGn.DE) and RWE , British companies Centrica
and Scottish and Southern Energy , French operator EDF
and Spanish firm Iberdrola .
Ofgem said its latest report on prices showed the average
dual fuel bill in Britain now stands at 1,345 pounds ($2,115) a
year.
($1 = 0.636 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.636 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Hoskins and Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by
Keiron Henderson)