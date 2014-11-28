LONDON Nov 28 British electricity generator
Drax Power has paid a 28 million pound ($44 million)
penalty for failing to meet obligations to fund energy-saving
measures such as loft and cavity wall insulation for households
in low-income areas.
Under the Community Energy Saving Programme, power
generators as well as suppliers were required to deliver
energy-saving measures to households by the end of December
2012.
"Drax missed its target by a clear margin, disadvantaging
several thousand households in some of the most deprived areas
in Britain," energy regulator Ofgem said on Friday.
"Not only are these consumers missing out on energy
efficiency measures that would help keep their homes warm, they
also face higher energy bills as a result."
Ofgem said it had also received 11 million pounds from
Intergen, which is jointly owned by the Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan and China Huaneng Group, for failing to meet its
targets.
Drax Power delivered just 37 percent of its carbon emissions
reduction target under the scheme, the regulator said. The North
Yorkshire-based company runs Britain's largest coal-fired power
station.
Drax said it had from the outset voiced concerns about
including independent power generation firms in the scheme,
because they lack experience in the delivery of energy
efficiency measures and have no direct relationship with
domestic consumers.
It therefore had little option but to use a third-party
provider, which failed to meet the target, the company said.
Drax Chief Executive Dorothy Thompson said Drax had sought
to comply with the scheme, despite considering its design was
flawed.
"We are deeply disappointed with the magnitude of the fine,"
she said.
"However, we believe it is in our shareholders' interests to
settle this matter and, as the nation's single largest power
provider, focus on delivering a reliable supply of electricity
this winter."
(1 US dollar = 0.6371 British pound)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jane Baird)