LONDON Nov 22 Energy regulator Ofgem said it had sent back plans to cut bills from five of the six firms that own Britain's local electricity network as they did not "sufficiently demonstrate value for consumers."

Ofgem, which has challenged electricity network companies to cut costs for consumers, on Friday said Western Power Distribution was the only company that has achieved eligibility to have its price controls agreed early.

Ofgem said the remaining companies would now submit their revised plans in March.