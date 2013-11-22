LONDON Nov 22 Energy regulator Ofgem said it
had sent back plans to cut bills from five of the six firms that
own Britain's local electricity network as they did not
"sufficiently demonstrate value for consumers."
Ofgem, which has challenged electricity network companies to
cut costs for consumers, on Friday said Western Power
Distribution was the only company that has achieved eligibility
to have its price controls agreed early.
Ofgem said the remaining companies would now submit their
revised plans in March.