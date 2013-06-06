(Recasts, adds quotes, new powers, trader reaction)

LONDON, June 6 Britain's energy watchdog Ofgem on Thursday launched a review of how price reporting agencies (PRAs) set wholesale gas and electricity prices, while separately investigating allegations of market rigging and beefing up its enforcement role.

"We are...looking at the issue of price manipulation more broadly and the role of price reporting agencies in respect of the gas and electricity markets," Ofgem said.

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) and Ofgem began investigating allegations made by a whistleblower in September 2012 that traders manipulated wholesale prices in Britain, Europe's biggest gas market.

The probe focused on a set of gas prices on September 28 as reported by ICIS Heren, which sets influential gas benchmarks used to underpin long-term gas supply deals.

ICIS Heren also independently raised concerns about irregular trading on that day to Ofgem.

Ofgem said it is now also looking at price formation in British gas and electricity markets and, as a first step, has asked market participants to share views on how PRAs set benchmarks.

The watchdog, without giving further details, made the announcement as it outlined broader enforcement powers for itself to tackle abuse in wholesale energy markets which are due to take effect later this month.

NEW POWERS

Ofgem's investigation comes on the same day that EU regulators published guidelines to stop banks rigging Libor and other market benchmarks in an interim measure before a more far-reaching EU law comes in.

In an annex to the draft law, the EU said it will set out a tougher regime for commodities benchmarks.

Last month EU investigators launched a probe into benchmarks used for crude oil and refined products and ethanol after raiding the London office of price reporting agency Platts and oil companies Statoil, Royal Dutch Shell and BP. [ID:nL5N0EG1JW}

Ofgem said it "will consider all the circumstances" to ensure that any "financial penalties imposed are effective, dissuasive and proportionate".

The watchdog added that it would "ensure that no profits can be drawn from market abuse", and that prompt repayments of money made from wrongdoing would result in lower fines.

Ofgem said it will examine a range of factors when deciding whether to fine or admonish market participants, including the extent to which prohibitions on insider trading had been breached and whether it had been involved in actual or attempted market manipulation.

The new body would also weigh up the extent to which transgressions had damaged market confidence and had benefitted traders financially.

The heaviest fines would be levied for repeated violations, breaches that involve senior management, deliberate and reckless infringements of Regulations on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT) and where traders had tried to hide the proceeds.

Ofgem will also decide whether to fine individuals where there is evidence of personal culpability, and financial penalties would be widened to firms as a whole if they failed to establish appropriate monitoring and compliance measures.

TRADER REACTION

Participants in Britain's gas and power market said fines would need to be sufficiently large to deter infringements.

"Penalties would need to be around half of the profit made from breaches of REMIT to act as a strong disincentive - in addition to paying back the sum made by traders through any wrongdoing," said one trader.

Market participants said Ofgem would have to consider whether it would be appropriate to take the lead from U.S. regulators in levying fines.

British bank Barclays might have to pay a $470 million pound penalty following accusations it used loss-leading trades to rig California's electricity prices.

But despite recent job cuts in commodities trading desks at major banks including Barclays and Deutsche Bank, stiffer penalties would be unlikely to squeeze volumes in the market and deter trading, the trader added.

"REMIT will make transactions more transparent and the gas market is forecast to grow strongly, driven in major part by the global trade in liquefied natural gas," he said, referring to natural-gas chilled to liquid form and shipped on tankers.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and John McGarrity; editing by Jason Neely and Anthony Barker)