Sept 21 Britain's competition authority has
extended the deadline for its investigation into the country's
largest energy suppliers by six months to late June 2016 to
consider feedback from industry and consumer groups, it said on
Monday.
Six suppliers -- SSE, Scottish Power,
Centrica, RWE npower, E.ON and EDF
Energy -- control more than 90 percent of the market
and are under intense scrutiny because of public outrage over
rising energy bills.
"As the most comprehensive investigation into the energy
market since privatisation, this is... an opportunity to shape
the future of this market for the better. It's important that we
get it right," Roger Witcomb, chairman of the energy market
investigation said in a statement.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would
aim to deliver the findings "well within" the new timeframe,
with a provisional decision by January and a final decision by
the end of April.
The CMA had been expected to report its findings by late
December and could go as far as enforcing the break-up of energy
suppliers if it finds they are breaching competition rules.
Peter Atherton, a utility analyst at investment bank
Jefferies said the companies involved were likely to welcome the
delay as it means the CMA is taking extra time to consider their
responses.
A spokeswoman for Centrica said it supported the CMA's
decision to extend the timetable.
"We will continue to engage constructively in this process,"
she said.
An interim update to the probe, published in February,
showed most British energy customers who have not switched
supplier and/or tariff have missed out on saving up to 234
pounds ($360) a year.
