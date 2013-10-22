LONDON Oct 22 Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday it had fined Scottish Power 8.5 million pounds ($13.7 million) following an investigation into mis-selling.

The watchdog said Iberdrola's Scottish Power did not appropriately monitor its doorstep and telesales agents, which led to misleading information being provided to customers - a breach of its marketing licence conditions.

The fine will be used to compensate those affected and help vulnerable customers, Ofgem added.

Energy companies in Britain have come under fire this week after three of the "big six" suppliers hiked their prices.

RWE npower raised its household electricity and gas charges on Monday by an average of 10.4 percent on Monday - almost four times the rate of inflation.

In a separate statement, Ofgem said new rules taking effect on Tuesday would ban energy suppliers from raising prices on fixed-term tariffs, and would also ban them from automatically rolling households on to another fixed-term offer when their current one ends.