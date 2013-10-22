LONDON Oct 22 Britain's energy regulator Ofgem
said on Tuesday it had fined Scottish Power 8.5 million pounds
($13.7 million) following an investigation into mis-selling.
The watchdog said Iberdrola's Scottish Power did
not appropriately monitor its doorstep and telesales agents,
which led to misleading information being provided to customers
- a breach of its marketing licence conditions.
The fine will be used to compensate those affected and help
vulnerable customers, Ofgem added.
Energy companies in Britain have come under fire this week
after three of the "big six" suppliers hiked their prices.
RWE npower raised its household electricity and
gas charges on Monday by an average of 10.4 percent on Monday -
almost four times the rate of inflation.
In a separate statement, Ofgem said new rules taking effect
on Tuesday would ban energy suppliers from raising prices on
fixed-term tariffs, and would also ban them from automatically
rolling households on to another fixed-term offer when their
current one ends.