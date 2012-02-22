LONDON Feb 22 Britain's six dominant
utilities should auction off a quarter of their power supplies
to encourage the entry of independent suppliers, UK energy
regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday, raising a target of 20
percent announced a year ago.
The revised figure equates to roughly half of the UK's
household electricity use.
Ofgem aims to open up the forward electricity market
controlled by the Big Six utilities in a bid to encourage
competition and lower retail energy prices.
Its proposals are designed to allow new entrants to
guarantee power supplies months and years in advance and to
hedge risks.
"Consumers will get the best deals when suppliers face tough
competition and that is what both government and regulator are
working to achieve," Energy and Climate Change Secretary Edward
Davey.
Ofgem wants the likes of SSE, Scottish Power
, RWE, E.ON, EDF and
Centrica to make available 25 percent of their
electricity supply in a mix of prompt and long-term power
products to new entrants that currently lack generation
capacity.
Ofgem wants frequent trading in key forward power products
as well as reasonable and transparent terms of access to
independent suppliers, it said.
Consultation on the proposals will end this summer, at which
point Ofgem expects to publish its final reforms. Any resultant
regulation would not come into force before the end of the year.
Two of Britain's top energy suppliers have already stepped
up efforts to trade more short-term electricity generation on
the open market, which led to a five-fold increase in traded
volumes between September and December last year, Ofgem said.
SSE was the first producer to pledge trading all of its
supply on the day-ahead electricity market, while rival E.ON
said it would offer more than 30 percent of its production on
the spot power exchange.
Ofgem's proposal to boost liquidity in long-term power
trading is part of the regulator's wider retail market reforms
which include asking suppliers for simpler tariffs and improving
conduct standards such as preventing aggressive doorstep
selling.
The regulator made its first proposals in March 2011.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps; editing by
Jason Neely)