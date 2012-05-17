(Adds details)
LONDON May 17 The world's leading outdoor
advertising groups JCDecaux and Clear Channel
have agreed to measures designed to open up the market for
advertising on bus shelters and other street furniture,
Britain's Office of Fair Trading (OFT) said on Thursday.
The OFT said the companies had agreed to measures such as
not enforcing exclusivity clauses preventing competitors placing
other adverts nearby and not enforcing renewal clauses that
cause contracts to be rolled over automatically.
The regulator also said it had issued guidance to local
authorities on how best to award contracts and encourage
stronger competition.
The OFT said it had found no infringements of competition
law and that the assurances received from the companies meant it
had now closed its investigation into street furniture
advertising contracts.
(Reporting by Paul Hoskins; Editing by Rhys Jones)