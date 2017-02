(Corrects headline to reflect OFT decided not to make request for separate UK review)

LONDON, MARCH 5 - LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - OFT: * Oft statement on iag/bmi merger * Oft decided not to make a request to the European commission for a UK review of proposed acquisition by iag of bmi from lufthansa * Oft continue to work with European commission as it assesses whether deal raises competition concerns for airline passengers