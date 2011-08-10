(Adds details)
* Companies co-ordinated price rises for dairy products
* Companies fined include Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury, Robert
Wiseman
* Arla gets immunity from fines, some get discounts
LONDON, Aug 10 Britain's Office of Fair Trade
(OFT) has fined retailers and dairy processors 49.5 million
pounds ($80.3 million) for price fixing with supermarket groups
Sainsbury , Tesco and Asda facing the
biggest penalties.
The companies, also including Robert Wiseman Dairies
, Dairy Crest , Safeway, The Cheese Co and
McLelland, co-ordinated price increases for certain dairy
products between 2002 and 2003, the OFT said.
"This decision sends a strong signal to supermarkets,
suppliers and other businesses that the OFT will take action and
impose significant fines where it uncovers anti-competitive
behaviour aimed at increasing the prices paid by consumers," OFT
Chief Executive John Fingleton said on Wednesday.
Dairy cooperative Arla, the first company to alert the OFT
to the existence of possible infringements and the first to
apply for leniency, will get complete immunity from the fines.
The OFT added that Asda, Dairy Crest, McLelland, Safeway,
Sainsbury's, The Cheese Company and Wiseman received reductions
in their fines because they agreed to early resolution.
Sainsbury's fine of just over 11 million pounds after a 35
percent discount for cooperating is the biggest, followed by
Tesco which is facing a 10.4 million pound penalty and Asda
which must pay 9.4 million pounds.
($1 = 0.617 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Adveith Nair; editing by Paul Hoskins)