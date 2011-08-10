(Adds details)

* Companies co-ordinated price rises for dairy products

* Companies fined include Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury, Robert Wiseman

* Arla gets immunity from fines, some get discounts

LONDON, Aug 10 Britain's Office of Fair Trade (OFT) has fined retailers and dairy processors 49.5 million pounds ($80.3 million) for price fixing with supermarket groups Sainsbury , Tesco and Asda facing the biggest penalties.

The companies, also including Robert Wiseman Dairies , Dairy Crest , Safeway, The Cheese Co and McLelland, co-ordinated price increases for certain dairy products between 2002 and 2003, the OFT said.

"This decision sends a strong signal to supermarkets, suppliers and other businesses that the OFT will take action and impose significant fines where it uncovers anti-competitive behaviour aimed at increasing the prices paid by consumers," OFT Chief Executive John Fingleton said on Wednesday.

Dairy cooperative Arla, the first company to alert the OFT to the existence of possible infringements and the first to apply for leniency, will get complete immunity from the fines.

The OFT added that Asda, Dairy Crest, McLelland, Safeway, Sainsbury's, The Cheese Company and Wiseman received reductions in their fines because they agreed to early resolution.

Sainsbury's fine of just over 11 million pounds after a 35 percent discount for cooperating is the biggest, followed by Tesco which is facing a 10.4 million pound penalty and Asda which must pay 9.4 million pounds.

($1 = 0.617 British Pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; editing by Paul Hoskins)