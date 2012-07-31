(Recasts with further details and updates shares)
* OFT says deals infringe competition law
* Focus on InterContinental, Booking.com and Expedia
* Companies have three months to respond
* InterContinental shares down 0.8 percent
LONDON, July 31 Britain's consumer watchdog has
alleged that InterContinental Hotels Group and two
leading online travel agents broke competition law by signing
deals that limited the discounts offered on hotel rooms.
The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) said on Tuesday that
InterContinental's deals with Booking.com and Expedia
could limit price competition and create barriers for
new entrants to the market by discouraging online agents from
using sales commission to reduce prices for customers.
In a Statement of Objections resulting from an investigation
started in 2010, the watchdog said that its provisional view was
that the hotelier and the two agents had infringed competition
law with practices that were potentially widespread in the
industry.
The deal between InterContinental and Booking.com is still
in place, the OFT said. Expedia's alleged infringement occurred
between October 2007 and September 2010.
The OFT's investigation was in response to a complaint by a
small hotel-booking website, Skoosh.com, which claimed that
various hotel chains were preventing it from offering discounted
prices on room-only accommodation.
"We want people to benefit fully from being able to shop
around online and get a better deal from discounters that are
prepared to share their commission with customers," OFT Chief
Executive Clive Maxwell said in a statement.
"The OFT's provisional view is that Booking.com, Expedia and
InterContinental Hotels Group have infringed competition law,"
he added.
Hotel groups sell their rooms direct to customers via their
own websites, but also use online agents to keep occupancy
levels high. The OFT said that UK hotel bookings through online
agents totalled about 849 million pounds ($1.33 billion) in
2010.
British-based InterContinental countered that it considered
its arrangements with the online booking agents to be compliant
with competition laws and consistent with the long-standing
approach of the global hotel industry. It said that it is
cooperating fully with the OFT's investigation.
The group, which runs more than 4,500 hotels across under
brands such as Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and InterContinental,
emphasised that these were only provisional findings and added
that it had commercial arrangements with more than 200 online
agents across the world.
The OFT said that all parties now have three months to
respond before it makes a final decision on whether competition
law has been infringed.
InterContinental shares were down 0.8 percent at 1,584 pence
by 1205 GMT in a largely flat UK stock market.
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle and David Jones; Editing by Rhys
Jones and David Goodman)