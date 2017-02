LONDON May 15 The head of Britain's water regulator Ofwat stepped down on Wednesday after losing the confidence of the industry in a row over changes to water licenses.

Ofwat's "section 13" proposal in October, designed to make the licenses it gives firms more flexible, led to share price falls of between 10 and 20 percent at the British water companies.

The regulator was forced to compromise on its plans in December.

Regina Finn, who ran Ofwat for six years, will step down in November.