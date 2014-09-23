(Adds quote, details on valuations)

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Pakistan's government is seeking to raise about $815 million through the sale of shares in Oil & Gas Development Co (OGDC), the largest offering from a local company in almost eight years.

The sale is part of an initiative announced this year to privatise 68 companies with the aim of raising $5 billion in the next two years to help to stabilise an economy that has been crippled by power shortages, corruption and militant violence.

The government is offering 323 million ordinary shares in the company and global depositary shares (GDS), each representing 10 ordinary shares, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The GDSs will trade in London.

Pakistan has already raised $387 million from the sale of its stake in United Bank and $146 million from the sale of a 5 percent stake in Pakistan Petroleum, though officials have said that anti-government protests since mid-August pose a threat to economic reforms promised in return for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Among the proposed privatisations is the sale of Pakistan's largest lender HBL Bank, which could raise up to $1.2 billion, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported in June, citing privatisation minister Mohammad Zubair.

The OGDC offering would be the biggest from a Pakistan-based company since the government sold $913.6 million of GDSs in the oil exploration company in London in late 2006, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"There are a lot of institutional investors who picked up shares in the last round ... there's going to be a lot of interest," said Sakib Sherani, chief executive of Islamabad-based think-tank Macro Economic Insights and a former government financial adviser.

"It's a cash-rich company that is underperforming. A strategic investor would really energise it."

SHARES DOWN

OGDC shares are down 5.8 percent this year, against a 19.3 percent rise in the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange.

The OGDC deal represents 7.5 percent of the company's share capital and will increase its free float to 22.5 percent, the term sheet showed. Pricing for the offering is slated for Oct. 16, with trading of the GDSs set for Oct. 21.

OGDC currently trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 7.8 times forward earnings, largely in line with domestic peers, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and Pakistani broker KASB Securities are handling the share sale. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar in LONDON, Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Katharine Houreld in ISLAMABAD; Writing by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jeremy Laurence)