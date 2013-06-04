LONDON, June 4 Bankers are putting together around 700 million euros ($912 million) of debt financing to back a potential sale of France's biggest funeral services firm OGF, banking sources said on Tuesday.

OGF's private equity owner Astorg Partners hired Goldman Sachs earlier this year to sell the company, which is estimated to fetch between 800 million and 1 billion euros .

First-round bids in an auction process are due by the middle of June, bankers said, and in pitching the business it was recognised that prospective buyers faced challenging times for finding growth as consumers hit by the euro zone crisis cut back on spending even in death, opting for cheaper coffins.

No one at Astorg was immediately available to comment.

Goldman Sachs is expected to offer a staple debt financing package to any possible buyers of OGF, bankers said. Staple financing arrangements give would-be buyers confidence that financing is available to fund a deal. Other banks are also working on rival debt packages for the bidders.

Senior leveraged loans and high-yield bonds are all being considered for the financial packages which are expected to total around 650 to 700 million euros, bankers said. One banker said debt could reach as much as 750 million euros.

Astorg acquired OGF in 2007 from U.S. private equity company Vestar Capital Partners in a 780 million-euro buyout backed with 710 million euros of leveraged loans, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

OGF's loans have risen on Europe's secondary loan market on the back of a potential sale and its term loan B is now quoted at 99.6 percent of face value compared with 97.5 at the beginning of the year, while its second lien debt has risen by 3 points to 94.5 and its mezzanine loans by 3.5 points to 92.2 in the same period, TRLPC data shows. ($1=0.7675 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)