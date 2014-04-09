By Ernest Scheyder
| NEW YORK, April 9
NEW YORK, April 9 Gulfport Energy Corp
said on Wednesday it just exceeded first-quarter oil and natural
gas production estimates and has begun interviewing candidates
for chief executive officer and board seats.
The company produced 27,100 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boed) in the first quarter, on average. The figure excludes
about 900 boed from assets that Gulfport bought in Ohio from
Rhino Resources Partners LP in February.
Combined, the company produced about 28,000 boed, just above
expectations of first-quarter daily production of roughly 27,800
boed.
While the production estimate was only met through an
acquisition, analysts were generally positive about the numbers,
saying Gulfport was on track to meet its goal for 2014
production of 50,000 boed to 60,000 boed.
If reached, that would be more than triple its 2013 output.
Gulfport's board and a search firm have started reviewing
resumes and conducting interviews to replace James Palm, who
retired as CEO in February, said Michael Moore, the chief
financial officer and interim CEO.
"There's no time frame to make a decision that they've
allowed us to talk about," said Moore at the Independent
Petroleum Association of America's OGIS conference in New York.
"They just want to run a full process." Moore is a candidate to
become permanent CEO.
Moore said the board is also interviewing candidates who
could join as directors. The board currently has only four board
members, low for a publicly traded company.
Gulfport has no plans to cancel its contract with Mike
Liddell, who stepped down as chairman last June and stayed on as
a consultant, earning $65,000 per month.
"Liddell has been responsible for a lot of the deal flow and
vision of the company," Moore said. "The board made a decision
to keep him on for future deal flow, and he serves at the
board's discretion."
Separately, Gulfport said the Bank of Nova Scotia has
increased its borrowing base to $275 million from $159 million.
The company, which is scheduled to post first-quarter
results on May 7, had $299 million in debt at the end of 2013.
Shares of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Gulfport rose 2.8
percent to $72.77 in afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)