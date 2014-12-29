Dec 29 OGK-2 OJSC :

* Sees 2015 EBITDA at 15 billion roubles ($265.21 million)

* Plans to launch three new power units with total capacity of 1,410 MW and one modernized unit of 330 MW in 2015

* In 2016-2017 plans to carry out investment program without increasing loan portfolio-CEO Source text: bit.ly/1ttlJCy Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.5580 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)