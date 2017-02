MOSCOW Aug 30 Russian utility OGK-1 said on Tuesday its first-half net profit almost trebled to 2.9 billion roubles ($100.8 million) from 1 billion roubles a year ago on the back of rising production and electricity prices.

OGK-1, part owned by Rushydro and grid firm FSK , increased revenues to 28.3 billion roubles in the first six months of 2011 from 22.2 billion roubles in the first half of 2010.

($1 = 28.77 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Andrey Ostroukh)