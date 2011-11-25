MOSCOW Nov 25 Russian electricity generator OGK-2 said on Friday its nine-month 2011 net profit fell 28 percent year-on-year to 2.06 billion roubles ($65.4 million) due to a rise in operating expenses.

The company said operating expenses rose 18 percent, outpacing a price-driven 14 percent increase in revenues, which totalled 39.89 billion roubles.

The results are for OGK-2 alone, excluding OGK-6, which it merged with earlier this month.

The two companies, both controlled by Gazprom, were combined as of Nov. 1 as part of the state-owned gas giant's plans to consolidate its various power assets.

OGK-2 also said in a separate statement that OGK-6 had a 248 million rouble net loss in the period against a 856 million rouble profit a year ago despite a 14 percent increase in revenues to 38.99 billion roubles. ($1 = 31.4910 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Will Waterman)