MOSCOW Nov 25 Russian electricity
generator OGK-2 said on Friday its nine-month 2011 net
profit fell 28 percent year-on-year to 2.06 billion roubles
($65.4 million) due to a rise in operating expenses.
The company said operating expenses rose 18 percent,
outpacing a price-driven 14 percent increase in revenues, which
totalled 39.89 billion roubles.
The results are for OGK-2 alone, excluding OGK-6, which it
merged with earlier this month.
The two companies, both controlled by Gazprom,
were combined as of Nov. 1 as part of the state-owned gas
giant's plans to consolidate its various power assets.
OGK-2 also said in a separate statement that OGK-6 had a 248
million rouble net loss in the period against a 856 million
rouble profit a year ago despite a 14 percent increase in
revenues to 38.99 billion roubles.
