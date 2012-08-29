MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian power generator OGK-2
said on Wednesday its first-half net profit fell to
0.4 billion roubles ($12.49 million) from 4.2 billion roubles a
year ago as lower prices hit revenues.
The company, controlled by state gas export monopoly Gazprom
, said in a statement revenues fell to 48.1 billion
roubles in the January through June period from 54.3 billion
roubles in the first half of 2011.
It earlier reported a fall in first-quarter net profit to
0.6 billion roubles from 3.1 billion roubles a year ago.
($1 = 32.0150 Russian roubles)
