MOSCOW May 2 Italian utility Enel's Russian unit OGK-5 said on Wednesday it would not pay a dividend on 2011 results.

The company has paid no dividends since 2007, when it was acquired by Enel, as it invested in new capacity.

OGK-5 fulfilled its mandatory investment programme in 2011 and expected to generate positive cash flow which would have allowed it to resume payouts to shareholders.

But Enel chief executive Fulvio Conti unveiled a plan to invest around 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) modernising OGK-5 plants from 2012-16, playing down hopes the firm will divert cashflow into dividend payments. ($1 = 0.7561 euro) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dan Lalor)