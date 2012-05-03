UPDATE 6-Oil prices fall as U.S. crude inventories rise further
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (Adds further OPEC compliance news, updates prices)
MOSCOW May 3 Italian utility Enel's Russian unit OGK-5 said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit decreased 2.4 percent, year-on-year, to 2.01 billion roubles ($68.35 million) on the back of depressed electricity prices.
Revenues rose 12 percent to 17.4 billion roubles, the company said in a statement, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation increased to 4.1 billion roubles from 3.74 billion roubles in the first quarter 2011.
($1 = 29.4092 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
LONDON, Feb 24 Bond market jitters spilled over into stocks on Friday, pulling European indexes lower for a third straight session, and the dollar was poised for a weekly loss as "Trumpflation" trades lost momentum.
LONDON, Feb 24 OPEC has so far surprised the market by showing record compliance with oil-output curbs and could do so further in coming months as the biggest laggards - the United Arab Emirates and Iraq - pledge to catch up quickly with their targets.