PARIS Jan 29 French payment terminal group Ingenico said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy online payment services provider Ogone from investment fund Summit Partners for an enterprise value of 360 million euros ($484.59 million).

Ingenico said it expected the deal to generate 20 million euros in additional earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 2015. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Ken Wills)