Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Jan 29 French payment terminal group Ingenico said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy online payment services provider Ogone from investment fund Summit Partners for an enterprise value of 360 million euros ($484.59 million).
Ingenico said it expected the deal to generate 20 million euros in additional earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 2015. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Ken Wills)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)