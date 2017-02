SAO PAULO, March 20 Brazil's oil exploration start-up OGX said it bought an additional 20 percent stake in the oil and gas concession blocks BM-C-37 and BM-C-38 from Maersk Oil, raising its stake to 70 percent in the fields.

In a market filing on Tuesday by the company, OGX said it is now operator in the blocks.

Maersk still retains the remaining 30 percent stake in the blocks. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Diogo Ferreira Gomes; Editing by Philip Barbara)