By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, July 3 For months, it was a mystery
why bond and stock investors had differing views about the fate
of Brazil's OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA. As things
unravel for the embattled oil company and its billionaire owner
Eike Batista, those views are finally converging.
In the 12 months through March, shares of OGX
sank 72 percent as the company repeatedly missed output goals,
while bond prices held up at about 80 cents on the dollar. In
other words, while equity investors judged OGX almost worthless,
Pacific Investment Management Co and other bond funds increased
bets the company would produce enough oil to honor its debt.
Since April, however, that gap has narrowed as concerns of a
default led bondholders to look at OGX with the same eyes as
stock investors. By Wednesday, the OGX bond due in 2022
traded at a near record-low 20 cents.
The grim consensus comes as investors bet OGX is nearing a
day of reckoning. Batista's promise of a more agile rival to
state-run Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, made
OGX's 2008 initial public offering a success. Now, Barclays Plc
is questioning the "viability of OGX's business," and Deutsche
Bank Securities says a debt restructuring is an option.
All eyes are on Batista, a flamboyant billionaire whose
Grupo EBX conglomerate of mining, energy and logistics companies
once symbolized Brazil's rise to global prominence and is now a
reflection of the nation's woes. Batista has stayed out of the
public eye in the wake of a $20 billion drop in his fortune that
knocked him from the top of Brazil's wealth list this year.
"This has become a question of prestige," said
Jean-Dominique Butikofer, who oversees $2.5 billion in bonds at
UBP in Zurich. Weighing the company's fate, he said, "for the
time being, I haven't seen a crystal-clear, medium-term
strategy."
A spokeswoman for OGX in Rio de Janeiro declined to comment
on price trends for the company's bonds and stocks. Calls to the
press office of EBX were not returned.
To be sure, Batista still has options to save the company,
such as selling stakes in offshore fields including Tubarão
Martelo, Parnaiba and BS-4.
And a deal with Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd by which
OGX will be paid $850 million for a stake in two oil blocs may
give the company some breathing room. A pledge by Batista to buy
up to $1 billion of OGX stock by April next year, which markets
have dubbed the "Eike's put option," remains a valid alternative
at this point, the OGX spokeswoman said.
But those two alternatives could buy Batista and OGX only so
much time, said Itaú BBA analyst Paula Kovarsky. Batista's
recent sale of stock below the strike price for the put option
fanned speculation that he lacks the money to honor his promise.
OGX currently bears the third-largest risk of default in a
global index of 32,000 companies tracked by Kamakura Corp's
Troubled Company Index. OGX, which had about $4.7 billion in
debt at the end last year, has $1.1 billion in cash to pay a
combined $940 million it owes shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA
, which also is a member of Grupo EBX, oil regulator
ANP and bondholders, Credit Suisse estimates.
"Though the company continued to tout the put option as
remaining a viable option, it seems nearly impossible to us for
the company not to restructure its debt," Nomura International
analysts led by Alex Monroy wrote on Tuesday. "This suggests
that if the company is intending to conduct a restructuring, it
should be moving relatively quickly in that respect."
GROWING IMBALANCE
With a growing imbalance between assets and liabilities,
dwindling cash and limited fundraising options, investors see
little value in OGX stocks and bonds. They worry that worsening
market conditions have left Batista unable to persuade potential
partners, the government or creditors to help him save OGX.
The six-year-old company is struggling to turn offshore
discoveries into producing fields. Output from the Tubarão Azul
offshore field has disappointed since drilling began in 2012,
fanning concerns that OGX will lack the cash to finance ships
and investments, drill new wells and pay debt.
"The problem with OGX is that management failed to find the
oil that could generate the revenue needed to pay for
operations," said David Epstein, managing director at research
firm CRT Capital Group LLC in Stamford, Connecticut.
As Batista's flagship company falls from grace, it has come
to represent the broader risks facing Brazil.
Latin America's biggest economy attracted waves of foreign
capital during a decade-long commodity boom, but investors and
citizens have complained of poor management and wasteful
spending during the bonanza as prices for raw materials retreat.
Worries about OGX helped trigger a rout in the benchmark
Bovespa stock index on Tuesday to a four-year low.
"THE LAST STRAW"
Bond prices had found support due to huge purchases by
Pimco, the world's largest bond fund, which amassed a nearly
$450 million position in OGX bonds as of the first quarter,
Thomson Reuters data showed. That vote of confidence failed to
stem the price slump as smaller funds made for the exit in early
April.
For a while, bonds took longer to react to OGX's dreadful
headlines than shares because bondholders were confident they
would be ahead of other creditors in line for repayment. But
concerns that state-run lenders could win priority over private
investors in a credit event dented that confidence.
Calls to Brigitte Posch, a senior emerging market debt
manager at Pimco in Frankfurt, and the company's press office in
Newport Beach, California, were not immediately answered.
In recent weeks, the market talk shifted from OGX's
disappointing output to a hypothetical scenario of default or
even liquidation. A Credit Suisse Securities report on Tuesday
was titled "What is left for the shareholder?" Another note from
HSBC Securities was called "The Last Straw?"
According to Barclays analyst Chris Buck, bond prices are
failing to attract buyers despite trading at less than one-fifth
their face value. Liabilities could surge in a default event,
and current bondholders run the risk of losing all their money,
he said in a report.
Bondholders are now focused on estimating OGX's "residual
value," commonly defined as the value of an asset after events
like bankruptcy or liquidation. "In case of default, the only
thing that matters is the residual value," UBP's Butikofer said.
Brazil's government also has little room to help Batista's
struggling companies, especially in the wake of street protests
demanding more spending on basic services. Some of Brazil's main
banks have seen their exposure to Grupo EBX surge after lining
up more than $5 billion in loans, according to estimates by Bank
of America Merrill Lynch.
"I sincerely don't see a buyer for the company as a whole,"
CRT's Epstein said, referring to OGX.
