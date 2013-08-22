SAO PAULO Aug 22 Bondholders of Brazil's OGX
Petróleo & Gas Participações SA hired investment
banking firm Rothschild to advise on a potential debt
restructuring, two sources told Reuters, as bondholders prepare
for a contentious negotiation with the cash-strapped oil
producer controlled by Eike Batista.
A creditors' committee formed by "a dozen or so" investment
funds picked Rothschild because of its experience in Brazil,
said one of the sources, who declined to be identified because
the process is private. Law firms Cleary Gottlieb Steen &
Hamilton LLP and Pinheiro Neto Advogados were also hired, both
sources added.
Pacific Investment Management Co, the world's largest bond
fund, known as Pimco, is one of the investment firms on the
committee, both sources said. Combined, bondholders on the
committee own more than half OGX's $3.6 billion in outstanding
bonds, the second source added.
The selection process followed a recent move by OGX to hire
Blackstone Group LP to help the ailing oil producer
"review its capital structure." OGX faces bond interest payments
of about $40 million in October and over $100 million in
December, and analysts, including Marcus Sequeira of Deutsche
Bank Securities, have warned that the company might run out of
cash before the end of September.
The prices for OGX's 2018 and 2022 debt have tumbled more
than 80 percent this year, making them the worst performing
emerging-market bonds, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Efforts to reach the media offices of Pimco and Rothschild
were unsuccessful. Pinheiro Neto, which is based in São Paulo,
declined to comment. Calls made to lawyers at Cleary's New York
offices were not immediately returned.
Some bondholders were irked after Brazil's biggest banks
refinanced maturing debt and stretched out debt repayments for
Batista's cash-strapped mining, logistics and energy
conglomerate, Grupo EBX. Banks have also been repaid some of the
debt with proceeds from asset sales.
The pressure exerted by state and private-sector banks on
EBX could enable them to virtually eliminate any significant
loss on their exposure to the struggling group. But bondholders
could face hefty losses on their investments with Batista, who
less than two years ago had the world's seventh-largest fortune.