RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 OGX Petroleo e Gas SA
, the oil company of Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's
tottering EBX Group, will likely return its only producing field
to the Brazilian government, a source directly involved in the
matter said on Tuesday.
The source told Reuters that OGX is expected to return the
offshore Tubarão Azul oil field to the government next year
because its declining output will not cover the cost of the
equipment needed to continue operating.
Tubarão Azul is OGX's only field in production and its
failure to produce oil at the levels that were originally
expected was one of the factors that set off the decline of the
EBX group of companies.
"We expect Tubarão Azul will stop producing in mid-2014
because of the cost of the platform there," said the source who
asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. The
source said OGX's poor financial situation precluded the leasing
of a less costly platform.
"Production is low and I don't think they can survive at
that level. Everything points to them wanting to return the
field," the source added.
Reuters was unable to immediately contact representatives of
OGX by telephone.
Debt-ridden Batista is accelerating the breakup of his
energy, port and mining empire, ceding control to new investors
as some of the companies he founded scramble for fresh capital.
OGX sold a 40 percent stake in two of its most promising
blocks to Malaysian state oil company Petroliam Nasional, or
Petronas for $850 million in May.
With cash holdings plunging and Batista's own fortune
largely earmarked to guarantee Grupo EBX's estimated $11 billion
in debt, the companies in his group face the choice of trimming
capital spending or reducing their size to stay afloat.
After declaring several oil field prospects non-commercial,
OGX has been looking for partners to pick up some of the large
costs of ramping up output at several offshore fields.
At the beginning of July, the company said it would not
invest any more in increasing the output of Tubarão Azul and
that production could halt next year.
In a filing earlier this month, OGX said Tubarão Azul
produced just 900 boepd in July, hurt by damage to underwater
centrifugal pumps. The field produced 9,700 boepd in June.
Last week, the Rio de Janeiro-based company posted a loss of
4.7 billion reais ($2 billion) in the quarter, compared with a
shortfall of 398.7 million reais a year earlier.
A press spokesperson for Brazil's oil regulator ANP said the
agency expected a decision on the future of the field soon. If
returned to ANP, the field would be put up for auction again.