* OGX estimates Cozumel prospect has 270 mln bbls oil, gas
* Four other prospects may yield 927 mln boe - OGX
* OGX does not yet need $1 bln Batista share-buy offer
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 9 OGX Petroleo e Gas SA
, Brazil's second-largest oil company by market value,
said on Friday that it and its partner, Norway's Maersk Oil,
expect to recover about a billion barrels of oil and natural gas
from two offshore oil blocks in Brazil.
The Cozumel, Tulum and Cancun prospects in the BM-C-37 block
and Viedma and Cotopaxi prospects in the neighboring BM-C-38
block hold 861 million to 1.19 billion barrels of recoverable
oil and natural gas equivalent, the company said in a
presentation accompanying a conference call with investors.
If proven, it would be enough oil to supply all crude needs
in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, for
nearly two months, according to the BP Statistical Review of
World Energy and Reuters.
OGX owns 70 percent of the blocks and Maersk Oil, a unit of
Denmark's Maersk Group. OGX's share of the oil
would be 603 million to 837 million boe, the statement said.
"The most important well in our opinion should be the Viedma
prospect," Pedro Medeiros, a Citibank oil and gas company
analyst in Rio de Janeiro, said in a report sent to investors
Friday. "A positive result from the wells is key to unlock new
production systems."
Medeiros rates OGX stock "Neutral/High Risk." The OGX
estimate of potential reserves in BM-C-37 and BM-C-38 is the
company's first since a 2009 report by U.S. reservoir appraisal
firm DeGolyer and MacNaughton, Medeiros said.
WATCHING FLOW RATE
OGX has already started drilling a well on the Cozumel
prospect, Chief Financial Officer Roberto Monteiro said on a
conference call with investors and analysts Friday.
Tulum is expected to start drilling by year end and the
three other prospects will be drilled in the first quarter of
2013, OGX said.
OGX may sublet more offshore oil drilling rigs in the first
quarter of 2013, Monteiro said. He said the company has
sufficient financial resources and does not need to exercise
either a put option or an offer from founder Eike Batista to buy
$1 billion worth of OGX stock, at the moment.
The company plans to start production from the third well of
the Tubarão Azul field in December, Monteiro said. Tubarão is
OGX's only producing oil field.
The company declined to say how much the well would produce.
Lower-than-expected production from the first two wells has
helped see OGX's share price fall by more than half since
mid-June.
"A flow rate below 5,500 barrels a day would be viewed as a
negative and above 7,000 barrels a day as a positive,"
Christopher Buck and oil company bond analysts with Barclays in
New York wrote in a report sent to investors on Friday.
Tubarão Azul's first two wells produced 10,300 barrels a day
in October.
OGX expects to recover 18 million to 20 million barrels of
oil per well over the life of the field, Monteiro said. Tubarão
Azul is OGX's first producing field and began output in January.
Tubarão Azul is believed to have about 100 million barrels
of recoverable oil, Monteiro said on the call.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company said it believes the
Tubarão Martelo field, also in the Campos basin, has better
prospects than the Tubarão Azul field, with tests showing good
results, Monteiro said. OGX expects to start producing oil from
three wells in Tubarão Martelo in late 2013.
In Tubarão Martelo "everything is going good and according
to our expectations," OGX production director Reinaldo Belotti
said on the conference call Friday.
OGX reported on Thursday a net loss of 343.6 million reais
($168 million), after logging its first fully accountable
revenues from crude oil sales.
The results were considered "benign", Buck wrote.
The yield on OGX 8.375 percent bonds due April 1, 2022
fell to 11.03 percent bid on Friday while the
yield on OGX bonds due June 18, 2018 rose to 11.62 percent bid.
The company's stock rose 1.68 percent to 4.85 reais in Sao
Paulo on Friday as the BM&FBovespa exchanges benchmark Bovespa
index fell 0.29 percent.