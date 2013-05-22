* Tubarao Martelo to start producing by end 2013

* Four wells will be brought online by April 2014

* OGX sees 8 mln cubic meters gas from Parnaiba by July 2014

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 22 Brazil's second largest oil and gas company OGX SA will produce 30,000 barrels a day from its Tubarão Martelo field by April, the company's director of reserves, Armando de Almeida Ferreira, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in May OGX, which is controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's EBX energy, mining, shipbuilding and port group, sold stakes in two of its oil blocks, including the Tubarão Martelo, to Malaysian state oil company Petronas for $850 million.

Tubarão Martelo, or "Hammerhead Shark" oil field, is still under development. The blocks acquired by Petronas also hold three other oil deposits being evaluated for development, according to OGX documents.

Speaking at an event, Ferreira said Tubarão Martelo should start producing as early as December this year and will eventually link up four wells in the field.

Shares of OGX have lost 91 percent of their value since Feb. 28, 2012, after investors grew concerned that delays and production problems at OGX's early fields would not allow the company to generate enough cash to keep up with debt payments.

Ferreira also said OGX expects to produce 8 million cubic meters a day of gas from its assets in the Parnaiba Basin by July 2014. The company expects to be producing 5.5 million cubic meters a day from the basin by the end of this year.

Gas output from the basin will grow according to demands from Batista's thermoelectric company MPX Energia SA. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Reese Ewing; editing by Andrew Hay)