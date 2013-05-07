BRIEF-CobalTech Announces Debt Settlement
* To settle about $1.35 million debt owed, in exchange for issuance of aggregate of 3.39 million shares at deemed price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Brazilian oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA said on Tuesday that its April oil and natural gas output was 13,900 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boepd), with the bulk of it coming from an onshore natural gas field.
The total included 1,800 boepd from its offshore Tubarão Azul field in the Campos Basin and 12,100 boepd from its Gavião Real natural gas field in Brazil's northeastern state of Maranhão.
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.
* Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: