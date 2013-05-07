May 7 Brazilian oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA said on Tuesday that its April oil and natural gas output was 13,900 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boepd), with the bulk of it coming from an onshore natural gas field.

The total included 1,800 boepd from its offshore Tubarão Azul field in the Campos Basin and 12,100 boepd from its Gavião Real natural gas field in Brazil's northeastern state of Maranhão.