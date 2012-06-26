* Company maintains output view for Tubarao Azul

* Field may hold enough oil for six days of U.S. needs

* Sees ideal flow of 5,000 bpd from two wells after tests

* Field target of 40,000-50,000 bpd will take longer

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 Brazilian oil company OGX, owned by billionaire Eike Batista, said on Tuesday it was confident it can recover 110 million barrels of oil equivalent from the Tubarao Azul field where it began pumping its first crude this year.

If the field produces all that OGX expects, it will be enough to supply all crude oil needs in the United States, the world's largest consumer, for almost six days and is equivalent to more than a month of Brazilian output, according to BP Plc. and Reuters.

OGX carried out tests over five months on two wells in the field output between 14,000 to 18,000 barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day (boepd), according to a securities filing. The company now aims to produce from those wells without water injection at a rate of 5,000 boepd.

The field, OGX said, can maintain its pressure and flows at that level without the need of injection.

In the last five days, one of the two wells, OGX-68, has been producing at a rate of 7,400 barrels per day while the other well, OGX-26, was shut down while a pump was changed.

Over the next 12 months, OGX will add four more wells in Tubarao Azul, two of which will use water injection to help regulate pressure in the reservoir and hold output steady.

In an interview with Reuters last month, OGX Chief Executive Paulo Mendonça said he expected the Tubarao Azul wells to produce 40,000-50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the second quarter of 2013, later than an original estimate for the end of 2012.

Mendonça said in the same interview that Tubarao Azul's potential could eventually rise as high as 150 million barrels.

OGX shares fell 3.8 percent in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to 8.37 reais ($4.03), accumulating a 45 percent loss since the end of March as crude oil prices have fallen about 22 percent.

($1 = 2.0748 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Peter Murphy; additional reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by M.D. Golan)