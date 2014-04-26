RIO DE JANEIRO, April 25 Oleo e Gas
Participacoes SA, the bankrupt oil company controlled
by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, received a $44 million offer
for five oil exploration and production blocks in Colombia, the
company said on Friday.
The offer involves $30 million in cash and the assumption of
$14 million in future exploration obligations in Colombia, Oleo
e Gas said in a statement. It did not give the name of the
investor or company making the offer. Oleo e Gas was formerly
known as OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA.
If approved by a bankruptcy judge, creditors and Oleo e Gas
shareholders, the sale will help the Rio de Janeiro-based
company pay for leases on offshore oil production ships and its
share of investments in output in Brazil, the company said.
Oleo e Gas filed for protection from creditors on Oct. 30 in
Latin America's largest bankruptcy filing. The company filed a
restructuring plan with the 4th Commercial Part of the Rio de
Janeiro-State Justice Tribunal on Feb. 14.
Under that plan Batista will give up control of the company
to creditors owed 11.2 billion reais ($4.63 billion) at the time
of the bankruptcy filing.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)