BRIEF-Total Energy Services increases offer consideration to Savanna Energy Services
* Amended offer to purchase all of issued and outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 9 Brazil's Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, started oil production from a second well in its Tubarão Martelo offshore field, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
Output from the OGX-44HP well began on Saturday, the filing said. Petroleo e Gas Participações SA is the new name of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações, the company said in a statement late Friday.
Output from the field's first well, also in Tubarão Martelo, was announced on Friday.
Tubarão Martelo is considered OGX's last chance to generate cash and convince creditors to accept a reorganization plan after filing for bankruptcy on Oct. 30.
Feb 28 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will urge shareholders to reject a proposal by a Nebraska nonprofit that it sell its investments in oil refiner Phillips 66 and other companies involved in fossil fuels over 12 years, the nonprofit said on Tuesday.
Feb 28 A subsea and offshore contractor affiliate of Ezra Holdings Ltd, a struggling Singaporean oilfield services firm, filed for U.S. bankruptcy as it ran short of cash due to a lingering downturn in the oil-and-gas industry.