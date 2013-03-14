SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazilian oil producer OGX has informed the national petroleum agency, ANP, that three oil accumulations in its BM-C-41 block in the offshore Campos Basin are commercially viable.

The oil start-up, part of the EBX group owned by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, also said on Wednesday it had submitted discovery evaluation plans to ANP for three more accumulations in the Campos Basin off Rio de Janeiro's coast and three in the Santos basin.

OGX ordinary shares are now worth only about a sixth of what they traded for a year ago on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa stock exchange as disappointing production since it started pumping crude in early 2012 has unnerved investors.

The shares shed 9.2 percent on Wednesday to 2.37 reais. The drop came after Santander slashed the target share price for OGX to 1.80 reais ($0.92) down from 5.70 previously and lowered its rating to 'underperform' from 'hold'.($1 = 1.9617 Brazilian reals)