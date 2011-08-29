* OGX sees output of 88 mln cubic feet per day

* Company plans tests in other nearby wells

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 29 Brazilian oil and gas company OGX (OGXP3.SA) said on Monday it believes a field in the offshore Santos Basin has production capacity of up to 2.5 million cubic meters (88 million cubic feet) of natural gas per day.

OGX, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, has made repeated oil discoveries in the shallow waters off Brazil's coast and expects to begin its first crude production by October.

The company reported those results following a test at the OGX-47 well known as Maceio in the BM-S-59 block, located 110 kilometers (68 miles) from the coast of Rio de Janeiro in water depth of 185 meters (607 feet).

"This is the first in a series of tests, which provide important data on the productivity of reservoirs," OGX said in a statement.

About 20 percent of the production will be of condensate, a high-value liquid often produced along with oil and gas, OGX said.

The company said it is planning to carry out similar tests at the OGX-11 and OGX-19 wells, which are close to OGX-47.

OGX has avoided the deep-water offshore region known as the subsalt, where state-led oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) has discovered billions of barrels of oil buried as much as 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) below the ocean's surface.

Batista, Brazil's richest man, has instead focused on shallow water fields he says are cheaper to produce from. (Reporting by Denise Luna, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)