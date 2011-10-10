* Billionaire adds 1.45 pct stake in oil and gas start-up

* Batista formerly had 61 pct share of OGX

SAO PAULO Oct 10 Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista poured another 544 million reais ($309 million) into his oil and gas start-up OGX, the company said on Monday, consolidating his controlling stake after its shares lost nearly half their value this year.

OGX said in a security filing that Batista's Centennial Asset Mining Fund bought up structured notes equivalent to 1.45 percent of the company's capital.

An OGX spokeswoman said the parent company bought notes linked to 46,812,700 common shares for an average price of 11.63 reais per share. Before the operation Batista held a 61 percent stake in OGX.

Shares of OGX (OGXP3.SA) closed 4.8 percent higher on Monday at 11.92 reais per share, but are still down 43 percent on the year as debt woes in Europe have spurred investors to flee the perceived risks of emerging market assets.

The broad-based sell-off on the Sao Paulo stock exchange has hit Batista's natural resources companies especially hard, as many are in the pre-production phase.

However Brazil's richest man has insisted his projects are flush with cash and he sees no need sell stakes in OGX's offshore oil prospects to raise capital.

For details, see [ID:nN1E77329M] and [ID:nS1E78M22Q]

($1 = 1.76 reais)

(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)