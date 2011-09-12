* Block located in Parnaiba Basin in northeast Brazil

* Buys stake from consortium, price not disclosed

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 12 Brazilian oil and gas company OGX (OGXP3.SA) said on Monday it bought a 50 percent stake in a hydrocarbons exploration block in the Parnaiba Basin of northern Brazil from a consortium of three companies.

OGX, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, did not say how much it paid for the PN-T-102 block, which is in the same region as a natural gas discovery that Batista has said could hold up to 15 trillion cubic feet.

The firm bought the stake from a consortium made up of the companies Imetame Energia, DELP Engenharia Mecanica and Orteng Equipamentos e Sistemas. Those three companies will split the remaining 50 percent in the block, and OGX will be the operator.

OGX expects later this year to begin producing its first oil in the shallow waters off Brazil's coast. The company has made repeated discoveries in the Campos Basin, the offshore area where most of Brazil's oil is produced.

Earlier this year OGX said it expects to produce 5.7 million cubic meters (201 million cubic feet) per day of natural gas as of 2013 from the Parnaiba discovery. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)