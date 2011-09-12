* Block located in Parnaiba Basin in northeast Brazil
* Buys stake from consortium, price not disclosed
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 12 Brazilian oil and gas
company OGX (OGXP3.SA) said on Monday it bought a 50 percent
stake in a hydrocarbons exploration block in the Parnaiba Basin
of northern Brazil from a consortium of three companies.
OGX, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, did
not say how much it paid for the PN-T-102 block, which is in
the same region as a natural gas discovery that Batista has
said could hold up to 15 trillion cubic feet.
The firm bought the stake from a consortium made up of the
companies Imetame Energia, DELP Engenharia Mecanica and Orteng
Equipamentos e Sistemas. Those three companies will split the
remaining 50 percent in the block, and OGX will be the
operator.
OGX expects later this year to begin producing its first
oil in the shallow waters off Brazil's coast. The company has
made repeated discoveries in the Campos Basin, the offshore
area where most of Brazil's oil is produced.
Earlier this year OGX said it expects to produce 5.7
million cubic meters (201 million cubic feet) per day of
natural gas as of 2013 from the Parnaiba discovery.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)