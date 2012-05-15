* New well came online early on Tuesday, to double output
* Oil start-up produced first ever crude in January
* Shares 3.1 pct lower after reports first quarter loss
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 15 Brazilian oil start up
OGX said its daily oil output would double to 23,000
barrels from Tuesday as a new well was brought on line in its
offshore Waimea complex where the company produced its first
ever crude in late January.
The company is controlled by billionaire Eike Batista and is
part of his EBX empire with assets in everything from oil and
mining to engineering and even entertainment.
OGX's President, Paulo Mendonca, said the well began
production early on Tuesday and that the boost it brought to the
company's oil output would be sustained, with water injection
planned to maintain the well's flow at a later stage.
Based on official March production data from the national
energy regulator, the ANP, OGX will now leapfrog Britain's BP
to claim the rank of the country's fifth biggest oil
producer. The top four in rank order are state-controlled
Petrobras, Shell Brasil, Statoil Brasil and Chevron
Frade.
The company's shares were trading 3.75 percent lower on
Tuesday at 12.56 reais by 1342 local time (1642 GMT), a day
after it reported a 145 million reais ($72.63 million) loss for
the first quarter.
($1 = 1.9964 Brazilian reals)
(Reporting by Leila Coimbra; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing
by Bob Burgdorfer)