SAO PAULO Oct 28 Óleo e Gás Participações SA
, the oil firm founded by Brazilian tycoon Eike
Batista now operating under bankruptcy court supervision, has
proposed a debt-for-equity swap after a slump in oil prices
compromised its financial health.
In a Friday securities filing, the company said it proposed
the plan to lenders owed 1.85 billion reais ($5a79 million) in
debt, including a loan provided to help the firm emerge from
bankruptcy, called a debtor-in-possession (DIP) facility.
The DIP creditors would become the largest group of Óleo e
Gás shareholders under the proposal, with a 46.92 stake in the
company, the statement said.
Due to low oil prices, Óleo e Gás Participações SA and
operating subsidiary OGX Petróleo e Gás SA are facing financial
problems, leading to their struggles "to pay or refinance the
debt," the statement said. The obligations affected by the plan
include debt owed to OSX-3 Leasing BV under a leasing contract,
and creditors who participated in an export pre-payment loan.
Founded by fallen billionaire entrepreneur Batista in 2007,
OGX was the oil arm of a vast industrial conglomerate dismantled
because of a dearth of cash, high debt and a loss of investor
confidence three years ago.
Under the plan unveiled on Friday, OGX is also willing to
transfer 33.33 percent of the shares it owns in power generation
company Eneva SA to OSX-3 Leasing BV, 25.02 percent
to DIP creditors and 8.31 percent to the creditors of the export
pre-payment loan.
($1 = 3.1978 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernard Orr)